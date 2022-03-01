FAMU women's basketball has tough shooting night in loss at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. — Another strong start for the Florida A&M women's basketball team, unfortunately, resulted in a 66-43 loss at Southern Monday.

Anisja Harris led all scorers -- and FAMU for the third straight game -- on 13 points, an 8-for-9 effort at the free-throw line.

The 3-ball was quite effective in the opening quarter, as Malerie Brooks knocked down a pair to help narrow FAMU's deficit to 17-15 by the end of the first. The Rattlers recorded a season-low three points in the following frame -- both teams were quite sluggish, combining for 12 total -- and added just eight in the third.

Despite the lull, the contest remained within a few possessions at halftime, 26-18.

Both Harris and Staysha Allen finished the night with six rebounds. Allen also added six points, while Malerie Brooks contributed eight points and four points. Jamaryn Blair's stat line included: six points, five boards, and three steals.