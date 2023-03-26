FAMU softball, FSU beach volleyball teams earn wins

The Florida A&M University softball team, along with Florida State baseball, beach volleyball and softball teams were in action Saturday.

SOFTBALL

The Florida A&M softball team defeated Alabama State 15-4 in six innings of a Southwestern Athletic Conference game Saturday at the Williams Softball Complex in Montgomery, Alabama.

FAMU earned the win by the run rule.

The Rattlers (11-12, 5-3 SWAC) tallied 15 hits in the victory.

FAMU’s Jane’a Mobley went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, while teammate Melkayla Irvis posted three hits with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in the win.

Natasha Fox hit a solo home run, while Jania Davis posted two hits with two RBI in the victory.

Alex Preston tallied two hits with an RBI for the Hornets (16-14, 5-2 SWAC).

In the circle, FAMU’s Lauryn Peppers went 4 2/3 innings, gave up seven hits, four earned runs, two walks and posted four strikeouts to earn her second victory of the 2023 season.

Cris'Deona Beasley pitched a perfect 1 1/3 innings in relief for the Rattlers.

GAME 2:

Alabama State 7, Florida A&M 6: The Hornets (17-14, 6-2 SWAC) defeated the Rattlers (11-13, 5-4 SWAC) in the final game of the three-game series Saturday night.

Duke 2, Florida State 1: The No. 7 ranked Seminoles (25-7, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) lost to the host and No. 15 ranked Blue Devils (26-6, 8-3 ACC) in a conference game Saturday afternoon at Duke Softball Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Duke ended a scoreless game in the bottom of the fourth inning with a two-run home run by Aminah Vega to take a 2-0 lead.

Florida State responded in the top of the sixth inning with a Kaley Mudge solo home run to trim the Duke lead to 2-1.

It was a difficult game for FSU offensively as Duke pitchers Cassidy Curd and Lillie Walker limited the Seminoles to three hits during the game.

Curd pitched 6 1/3 innings, gave up three hits, an earned run, four walks and posted five strikeouts to earn the win, while Walker pitched a clean 2/3 of an inning for the save.

FSU’s Allison Royalty got the start in the circle for FSU and went four innings, gave up three hits, two earned runs, three walks and registered a strikeout.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The Florida State beach volleyball team won three matches at the LSU Invitational Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Seminoles, the No. 4 ranked team in the nation, defeated Texas A&M Corpus Christi 5-0, No. 13 ranked Washington 4-1 and Southern Mississippi 4-1.

Florida State’s No. 1 duo of Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff along with No. 4 Caitlin Moon and Raelyn White earned wins against Texas A&M CC and Washington.

FSU improved its 2023 season record to 20-2.

BASEBALL

Virginia 12, Florida State 4: The Seminoles (12-11, 3-5 ACC) lost to the host Cavaliers (21-2, 6-2 ACC), the No. 8 ranked team in the country, in a conference game Saturday at Disharoon Park in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Virginia extended its 4-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning by scoring six runs to take a 10-3 lead.

James Tibbs III paced FSU with two hits, a home run and an RBI, while Jaime Ferrer posted two hits with an RBI.

Virginia’s Henry Godbout went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, a run scored and three RBI in the win.