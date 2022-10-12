FAMU men's hoops readies for fifth season under McCullum

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The FAMU men's basketball team is hard at work gearing up for their new season which begins in less than a month.

It is year number five for head coach Robert McCullum and this year, fans will see a lot of new faces inside the Al Lawson Center, with just four guys back from a year ago.

This is a program that looks to build on their first season in the SWAC which saw an above .500 conference record, and this year, the guys are looking for more. There is a lot to do to get ready, but coach says the guys are moving in that right direction.

"To have a group of guys that are bought in, that works as hard as our guy's work, they spend a lot of time in the gym on their own," said McCullum. "They spend time in before practice, after practice, it's just a matter of time in terms of how long it will be before we gel, we get it to a point where now we can line up and play and give ourselves a realistic chance to win."

And FAMU will open their season on November 7th at Oregon.