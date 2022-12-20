FAMU legend Quinn Gray, Sr. named head football coach at Albany State University

ALBANY, Ga. (WTXL) — A former Florida A&M University football player was named the head coach of an NCAA Division II college football program.

Quinn Gray, Sr. was named the head football coach at Albany State University on Monday.

As a coach, Albany State notes Gray comes to the Golden Rams football program after serving as the senior offensive analyst for the University of Memphis football program.

He previously has held assistant coaching positions at Alcorn State University and FAMU.

At the high school level, Gray coached at Lincoln High School in Tallahassee.

Gray played for the Rattlers as a quarterback from 1997 to 2001.

During the 2000s, he played football professionally in the National Football League (NFL) primarily with Jacksonville and had stops in Houston, Indianapolis and Kansas City.

According to Albany State, Gray spent time in NFL’s minor league - the now defunct NFL Europe - and the now defunct United Football League.

Gray is a 2020 inductee into the Florida A&M University Sports Hall of Fame and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.