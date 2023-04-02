FAMU, FSU, VSU athletics in action Saturday

(WTXL) — Florida State, Florida A&M and Valdosta State had several teams and athletes in action Saturday.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The Florida State beach volleyball team completed its time at the East vs West Invitational Saturday in Manhattan Beach, California.

During the second and final day of the tournament, the Seminoles defeated No. 2 ranked UCLA 3-2 and No. 7 ranked LMU 4-1.

After the tournament, FSU has a 24-6 overall record and will host the Unconquered Invitational in Tallahassee beginning Friday.

SOFTBALL

Florida State 8, Georgia Tech 0: The Seminoles (28-7, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) secured the league win against the Yellow Jackets (17-17, 2-9 ACC) in five innings via the run rule Saturday afternoon at JoAnne Graf Field in Tallahassee.

Michaela Edenfield led FSU on offense as she went 3-for-3 with a grand slam home run and six RBI.

Ali Dubois got the start in the circle and went four innings, gave up a hit, zero earned runs and posted two strikeouts for the win.

Florida A&M 9, Mississippi Valley State 2: The Rattlers (14-14, 7-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) defeated the Delta Devils (0-24, 0-10 SWAC) Saturday at the University Softball Complex in Tallahassee.

Melkayla Irvis led FAMU with a double and four RBI, while Jania Davis posted three hits with three runs scored and an RBI.

Florida A&M pitcher Lauryn Peppers went seven innings, gave up three hits, two earned runs, three walks and posted seven strikeouts for her fourth win of the season.

Valdosta State 3, Lee (Tenn.) 0: The No. 10 ranked Blazers (26-5, 14-2 Gulf South Conference) in NCAA Division II softball defeated the Flames (9-24, 4-12 GSC) in a league game Saturday at Steel’s Diamond at Blazer Park in Valdosta.

It was a scoreless game until the bottom of the third inning when VSU’s Taylor Lewis hit a 3-run home run to give the Blazers a 3-0 lead.

That homer would be all the offense Valdosta State starting pitcher Samantha Richards needed to support her as she pitched a complete game by going seven innings in the circle, scattering three hits, giving up zero runs, a walk and posting 10 strikeouts to earn her 20th victory of the 2023 season.

BASEBALL

Bethune-Cookman 9, Florida A&M 2: The Wildcats (15-12, 6-2 SWAC) defeated the visiting Rattlers (13-14, 7-1 SWAC) in the second game of the three-game rivalry conference series Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Park in Daytona Beach.

Robert Moya led the Wildcats with a solo home run in the second and a 3-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

B-CU led 9-0 entering the top of the eighth inning.

Ty Hanchey and Jared Weber had RBI singles in the eighth inning for FAMU.

Marcos Gamboa pitched 7 2/3 innings, gave up six hits, two runs, zero earned runs, two walks and posted five strikeouts for the victory.

Lee (Tenn.) 13, Valdosta State 5: The Flames (18-14, 8-8 GSC) defeated the 23rd ranked Blazers (18-9, 10-6 GSC) Saturday at Billy Grant Field at Tommy Thomas Park in Valdosta.

VSU’s Nick Gonzalez had a hit and two RBI, while Jakob Sessa posted three hits.

Miami 3, Florida State 2: The 23rd ranked team in NCAA Division I baseball in the Hurricanes (17-9, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) defeated conference and in-state rival Seminoles (12-14, 3-8 ACC) in the second game of the three-game series Saturday in Coral Gables.

UM’s Dario Gomez hit a 2-run double in the bottom of the second and Carlos Perez followed with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Miami a 3-0 lead.

FSU’s Colton Vincent had an RBI single in the top of the eighth and James Tibbs III added a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning.

UM’s Gage Ziehl pitched 7 2/3 innings, gave up four hits, an earned run, a walk and had nine strikeouts in the win, while FSU’s Conner Whittaker pitched five innings, gave up five hits, two earned runs, a walk and posted five strikeouts.