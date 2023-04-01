FAMU, FSU baseball in action against rivals; FSU softball tops Ga. Tech

(WTXL) — The Florida A&M and Florida State baseball teams played rivals Friday, while the FSU softball team hosted Georgia Tech in an ACC clash Friday.

BASEBALL

Florida A&M 7, Bethune-Cookman 5: The Rattlers (13-13, 7-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) secured the win against their in-state and SWAC rival in the Wildcats (14-12, 5-2 SWAC) Friday night at Jackie Robinson Park in Daytona Beach.

The game was tied 4-4 entering the top of the eighth inning. During the frame, Florida A&M’s Joseph Pierini hit a two-run home run to give the Rattlers a 6-4 lead. FAMU added a run in the top of the ninth inning to take a three-run lead.

B-CU scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning, but FAMU relief pitcher Grant Harrison got the final out of the game via a strikeout to earn the save.

Zach Morea pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief, gave up three hits, an earned run, a walk and posted two strikeouts for the win.

Hunter Viets got the start on the mound for FAMU and went five innings, gave up six hits, four runs, three earned runs, three walks and registered four strikeouts for the no decision.

Pierini led the FAMU offense as he had a team best three RBI, while Ty Jackson, Ty Hanchey and Jared Weber each had two hits. Jackson and Weber each had an RBI single.

Boris Pena went 2-for-5 with two RBI for the Wildcats.

The series continues Saturday with a 6 p.m. start

Miami 11, Florida State 0: The Seminoles (12-13, 3-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) lost to their in-state and ACC rival in the Hurricanes (17-9, 6-4 ACC) in the first game of a three-game series Friday night at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables.

Florida State was limited to four hits in the game, while Miami, the No. 23 ranked team in the nation, tallied 14 hits.

FSU committed three errors, while five of the 11 runs scored by UM were unearned.

Carlos Perez led the Hurricanes offense with a three-run home run in the fifth inning.

Karson Ligon got the start on the mound for UM and pitched eight innings, gave up three hits, no earned runs, three walks and posted six strikeouts to earn the win.

The series continues Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Florida State 6, Georgia Tech 4: The Seminoles (27-7, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) defeated the visiting Yellow Jackets (17-16, 2-8 ACC) in a league game Friday night at JoAnne Graf Field in Tallahassee.

The game was tied 4-4 entering the bottom of the sixth inning and during the frame, FSU’s Kaley Mudge hit a two-run double to give the Seminoles a 6-4 lead.

FSU’s Makenna Reid pitched two innings in relief to earn the win.

Georgia Tech’s Sara Beth Allen hit a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to give the Yellow Jackets a 4-3 lead, but Florida State’s Kalei Harding hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game 4-all.