TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida A&M University baseball team drops its ninth straight game falling to the North Florida Ospreys 10-3 Tuesday at Moore-Kittles Field.

The Rattlers had a big fourth inning, getting on the board on a Ty Hanchey RBI triple to make it a 4-1 game.

Grant Rowell then hit a two-run home run to get the Rattlers within one. Rowell's homer was the Rattlers fifth of the season.