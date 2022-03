DELAND, Fla. — The Florida A&M baseball team lost 2-0 to Stetson University Friday evening at Conrad Park.

Stetson took a 1-0 lead at the bottom of the fifth inning on an RBI single. The Hatters scored again at the bottom of the eighth on a throwing error by the Rattlers.

Offensively, the Rattlers registered only one hit on 28 at bats.