Ex-Tallahassee Community College men's basketball player inducted into FCSAA Hall of Fame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A former Tallahassee Community College men’s basketball player will be inducted into a sports hall of fame.

Antwan Jones, who played basketball at TCC from 1998-99 through the 1999-00 season, will be inducted into the Florida College System Activities Association (FCSAA) Hall of Fame.

Tallahassee Community College made the announcement Friday.

Jones will be a member of the hall of fame’s class of 2022.

According to a news release provided by Tallahassee Community College, Jones, from Live Oak, was recruited by TCC from Suwannee High School.

The news release added in his first game as an TCC Eagle, Jones scored 37 points against Florida State College of Jacksonville.

During his freshman campaign with the TCC men’s basketball team, Jones led the Panhandle Conference in scoring and was named to the league’s all-conference first team.

Jones scored his 1,000th career point for TCC in a Jan. 22, 2000 game against Gulf Coast State College.

Jones ranks sixth the TCC all-time scoring list.

After his two seasons in Tallahassee with TCC, Jones played college basketball at NCAA Division I program University of Cincinnati along with Georgetown College in Georgia, Kentucky.

Professionally, Jones played basketball in Europe in England and Sweden along with in the United States in the NBA’s Developmental League (NBA D-League) with the Fayetteville Patriots.