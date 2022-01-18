Watch
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Ex-Florida St QB Chubba Purdy announces transfer to Nebraska

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Wallheiser/AP
Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy (12) jumps Massachusetts safety Tanner Davis (3) for a gain in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Florida State defeated UMass 59-3. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
Ex-Florida St QB Chubba Purdy announces transfer to Nebraska
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 14:44:01-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy has announced his decision to transfer to Nebraska.

Purdy is the second quarterback headed to Nebraska through the transfer portal. Casey Thompson announced his move from Texas on Jan. 7.

Purdy said in November he planned to leave Florida State. He played behind Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton and appeared in one game.

He played in three games in 2020. Purdy was a four-star recruit coming out of Perry High School in Glendale, Arizona. The addition of Thompson and Purdy gives Nebraska five scholarship quarterbacks entering spring.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming