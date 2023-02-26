Eagles clinch share of Panhandle Conference

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — With a 65-54 win over the Chipola Indians on Saturday, TCC Men's Basketball clinched a share of the Panhandle Conference Championship, winning their seventh title in program history. They finish the regular season with a 26-4 record and a 9-3 record in conference play.

Only one Chipola player, Jatarion Warren, scored in double figures, finishing with 16. The Indians failed to reach 30 points in either half. They shot 34.5% from the field as a team.

Addison Patterson (G, Soph.) scored 30 points in the victory and shot 9-for-19 from the field. He added 10 rebounds to record his first double-double of the season. It was the third game that saw him reach 30 points. Isaiah Cathey (G, Soph.), the only returning player from last year's team that reached the Region 8 tournament, played his final game in the Eagle Dome on Saturday. Cathey finished with 12 points, all 12 coming on three-pointers. His four made threes ties a career-high.

The Eagles will play Chipola for the fourth time this season on Monday at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida. The loser of that game will play Northwest Florida State the following night at a neutral site. The winners of the two playoff games will be given automatic bids to the FCSAA/Region 8 tournament the following week in Niceville. The team that doesn't secure an automatic bid will.