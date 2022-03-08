Watch
Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback

Sanders played football at FSU in the 1980s
Deion Sanders
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders looks around for his players during the second half of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Prairie view A&M, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Jackson State won 27-10. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Deion Sanders
Posted at 3:22 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 15:24:04-05

(AP) — Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery.

The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer reveals the severity of his foot injury in an upcoming episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series. Sanders was hospitalized for around a month in the middle of last season when the Tigers finished 11-2.

The latest episode of his series features Sanders dealing with a life-threatening medical situation that put him in the intensive care unit and how his team prepared for games in his absence.

Sanders was an All-American defensive back at Florida State from 1985-88.

