Dates, times set for Georgia at Florida State NCAA softball Tallahassee Super Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The dates and times for the 2023 NCAA Division I Softball tournament Tallahassee Super Regional series between visiting Georgia and Florida State were announced Monday.

According to Florida State University athletics, No. 3 national seed Florida State (53-9) will host No. 14 national seed the University of Georgia (42-13) in the best-of-3 game super regional series Thursday, Friday and the if necessary game will be Saturday.

All games will be played at JoAnne Graf Field at the Seminole Softball Complex.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., while Friday’s game at 8 p.m.

A start time for the if necessary game set for Saturday is to be determined.

FSU advanced to the super regional round after winning the Tallahassee Regional Sunday. UGA won the Athens Regional Sunday to advance to the super regional round.

The winner of the Tallahassee Super Regional advances to the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s College World Series double elimination tournament in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.