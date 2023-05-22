Watch Now
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Dates, times set for Georgia at Florida State NCAA softball Tallahassee Super Regional

Series begins Thursday at Seminole Softball Complex
052223 ncaa softball super regional georgia at florida state.jpg
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Left: Georgia's Dallis Goodnight (1) defends in the outfield during an NCAA softball game against North Carolina Central on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne); Right: Florida State utility Kalei Harding (8) in action during an NCAA softball game against Maris on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
052223 ncaa softball super regional georgia at florida state.jpg
Posted at 5:58 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 18:00:59-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The dates and times for the 2023 NCAA Division I Softball tournament Tallahassee Super Regional series between visiting Georgia and Florida State were announced Monday.

According to Florida State University athletics, No. 3 national seed Florida State (53-9) will host No. 14 national seed the University of Georgia (42-13) in the best-of-3 game super regional series Thursday, Friday and the if necessary game will be Saturday.

All games will be played at JoAnne Graf Field at the Seminole Softball Complex.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., while Friday’s game at 8 p.m.

A start time for the if necessary game set for Saturday is to be determined.

FSU advanced to the super regional round after winning the Tallahassee Regional Sunday. UGA won the Athens Regional Sunday to advance to the super regional round.

The winner of the Tallahassee Super Regional advances to the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s College World Series double elimination tournament in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming