Watch Now
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Colorado hires former FSU football player Deion Sanders to turn around program as coach

Deion Sanders
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders glares at his players as they exit the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern University in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Deion Sanders confirmed Monday, Nov. 28, the University of Colorado is among multiple head coaching jobs he’s been offered. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Deion Sanders
Posted at 10:58 PM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 22:58:28-05

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football. The deal was announced by CU athletic director Rick George.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State, a historically Black college that plays in the NCAA’s FCS Division, since 2020 — guiding the Tigers to last season’s Southwestern Athletic Conference title and getting them to an 12-0 mark this season.

The Tigers beat Southern in the SWAC championship on Saturday. The team went 27-5 in the Sanders era.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming