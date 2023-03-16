College Roundup | VSU baseball earns win; FSU baseball, softball lose

(WTXL) — The Florida State baseball and softball teams were in action away from Tallahassee, while Valdosta State baseball earned a win in Tampa.

BASEBALL

Valdosta State 6, Tampa 3: The No. 22 ranked Blazers earned the non conference win at the University of Tampa Tuesday at UT Baseball Field in a matchup of Division II programs.

Valdosta State (15-8) overcame a 2-0 deficit in the top of the eight inning as the Blazers scored six runs during the frame.

With the game tied 2-all, Jakob Sessa had the big hit during the inning as he hit a 3-run triple to give VSU a 5-2 lead.

Zane Stephens pitched two innings in relief, gave up two runs, zero earned runs, two walks and posted three strikeouts to secure the win.

Anthony Martens pitched a scoreless 1 1/3 innings to pick up the save.

Tampa dropped to 17-4 on the season.

UCF 14, Florida State 3: The Seminoles (11-5) lost the non conference game to the host Knights (11-5) at John Euliano Park in Orlando on Tuesday.

Central Florida had the hot bats as the Knights scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, two more runs in the second and seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

No. 21 FSU scored two runs in the sixth and a run in the eighth inning.

UCF's Nick Romano and two hits with a home run and four RBI, while teammate Andrew Sundean posted three hits with a home run and four RBI.

Tom Josten had a 3-run home run in the win.

FSU's James Tibbs, Nander De Sedas and Jaime Ferrer each had a hit with an RBI.

UCF's Dom Stagliano pitched seven innings, gave up five hits, two earned runs and posted seven strikeouts for the win.

SOFTBALL

No. 1 Oklahoma 5, No. 6 Florida State 4: The Sooners (22-1), the No. 1 ranked team in Division I college softball, defeated the sixth ranked Seminoles (21-6) Tuesday evening at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Oklahoma.

FSU trailed 3-1 entering the top of the fourth inning.

During the frame, the Seminoles scored three runs on a Katie Dack 3-run home run to take a 4-3 lead.

Oklahoma rallied in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 5-4 lead.

FSU returns to Tallahassee to play Syracuse in an Atlantic Coast Conference series beginning Friday.