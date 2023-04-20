College Roundup: Thomas University flag football claims league title; Florida State baseball falls to UNF

(WTXL) — The Thomas University flag football team and the Florida State University baseball team were in action Wednesday.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Thomas University 45, Warner 0: The Night Hawks defeated the Royals (8-6, 3-6 Sun Conference) to secure the Sun Conference championship Wednesday at the TU Soccer Complex in Thomasville, Georgia.

Alexa Wilson led Thomas (14-1, 9-1 Sun Conference) by completing 15-of-19 passes for 180 yards with three touchdowns, while Kiana Acol had 25 rushing yards.

Dhnizia Turner led TU with six receptions for 69 yards, while on defense, Janae Scott and Aliyah Woods each had two interceptions in the win.

The Night Hawks will host the Sun Conference Flag Football Championship beginning April 28-29.

BASEBALL

North Florida 15, Florida State 14: The Seminoles (12-23) lost to the Ospreys (21-16) in 10 innings of a nonconference game Wednesday at Harmon Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Trailing North Florida 12-8 entering the top of the ninth inning, Florida State scored four runs to tie the game 12-12.

In the top of the 10th inning, FSU scored two runs to take a 14-12 lead, but in the bottom of the 10th inning, UNF scored three runs to secure the walk-off win.

Cam Smith led FSU with four hits, four runs, a two-run home run in the seventh inning and a solo home run in the 10th inning for a total of four RBI, while James Tibbs III had four hits including an RBI double in the ninth inning to finish with two RBI.

Aidan Sweatt led the Ospreys with three hits and three RBI.

Up next, FSU returns to Tallahassee for a three game Atlantic Coast Conference series against Virginia Tech beginning Friday.