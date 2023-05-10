College Roundup: FSU women's golf in action at NCAA regional, baseball wins

(WTXL) — The Florida State women's golf and baseball teams, along with the Florida A&M softball and Valdosta State baseball teams were in action Tuesday.

WOMEN'S GOLF

The Florida State women's golf team is in sixth place after the second round of the NCAA women's golf regional tournament at North Carolina State University's Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, North Carolina.

After two rounds, FSU is one shot behind Purdue and Arizona. Both are tied for fourth place.

N.C. State is in first place, Arizona State is in second and Wake Forest is in third place after the second round.

Individually, Florida State's Lottie Woad is tied for fourth with two other golfers at 4-under-par 140 for the tournament, while teammate Charlotte Heath is tied for ninth place with six other golfers at 1-under-par 143.

Also tied with Heath is University of Florida's Jackie Lucena.

Individually, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's Dorota Zalewska is in first place at 9-under-par 135 after two rounds of play.

The top five teams and the top six individual athletes at the end of the tournament advance to the national tournament round May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The final round of the regional is Wednesday.

BASEBALL

at Florida State 6, Jacksonville 4

Gulf South Conference tournament - Championship at Oxford, Ala.

West Florida 10, Valdosta State 8 (10 innings)

SOFTBALL

SWAC tournament (Double elimination) - Opening round at Gulfport, Miss.

Grambling State 3, Florida A&M 1