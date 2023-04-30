College Roundup: FSU, VSU softball earn wins

(WTXL) — The Florida State softball and baseball teams, the Valdosta State softball and baseball teams and the Florida A&M baseball team were in action Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Florida State 11, at Notre Dame 2 (five innings): In the win, FSU head coach Lonni Alameda earned her 700th win leading the Seminoles softball program. FSU (42-8, 18-2 ACC) is the No. 4 ranked team in NCAA Division I softball.

Valdosta State 4, Valdosta State 3 (Game 1)

West Florida 8, Valdosta State 5 (Game 2): Valdosta State, the No. 22 ranked team in NCAA Division II softball, ended its regular season with a Gulf South Conference game that was ended early because of inclement weather Saturday in Valdosta. The Blazers ended their regular season with a 33-14 overall record with a 19-11 record in GSC games.

BASEBALL

at Alabama State 10, Florida A&M 1

at Notre Dame 12, Florida State 2

West Florida 13, at Valdosta State 7