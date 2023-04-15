College Roundup: Florida State softball, FAMU baseball earn wins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State softball and baseball teams along with the Florida A&M and Valdosta State baseball teams were in action Friday.

SOFTBALL

Florida State 6, Virginia 1: The Seminoles (34-7,12-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), the No. 4 ranked team in NCAA Division I softball, earned the Atlantic Coast Conference win against the Cavaliers (27-14, 7-9 ACC) Friday at JoAnne Graf Field in Tallahassee.

Tied 1-1 entering the bottom of the third inning, FSU loaded the bases and plated three runs on a misplayed ball by Virginia.

Katie Dack was credited with a double and three RBI on the play, which gave FSU a 4-1 lead.

Dack picked up another RBI the traditional way with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to up the Seminole advantage to 5-1.

Devyn Flaherty added an RBI single in the frame for FSU’s sixth run of the game.

In the circle, FSU’s Kathryn Sandercock got the start and pitched 4 2/3 innings, gave up two hits, one earned run and a walk to earn her 14th victory of the season.

Makenna Reid pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief and registered four strikeouts to earn the save.

BASEBALL

Florida A&M 6, Alabama A&M 3: The Rattlers (16-17, 10-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) defeated the Bulldogs (11-17, 2-9 SWAC) in a conference matchup Friday at Bulldog Field in Huntsville, Alabama.

After five innings, FAMU trailed AAMU 2-0, but the Rattlers scored a run in the top of the sixth inning on a Jared Weber RBI triple.

In the seventh inning, FAMU scored on RBI singles by Jalen Niles and Ty Jackson to take a 3-2 lead. FAMU added another run during the inning on an error committed by the Bulldogs.

Janmikell Bastardo hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning to extend the FAMU lead to 5-2, but in the bottom of the frame, AAMU scored a run.

FAMU scored a run in the top of the ninth inning to extend its lead to 6-3.

Jackson finished with three hits, two runs scored and two RBI, while Weber and Bastardo tallied two hits each in the win.

On the mound, FAMU’s Caleb Granger got the start and went six innings, gave up seven hits, two earned runs, zero walks and posted six strikeouts for his fifth win of the season.

Zach Morea (2 2/3 innings) and Grant Harrison (1/3 innings) pitched in relief for FAMU.

Alabama Huntsville 15, Valdosta State 5: The Blazers (24-11, 14-8 Gulf South Conference) lost to the Chargers (23-16, 14-8 Gulf South Conference) in a league matchup Friday at Charger Park in Huntsville, Alabama.

VSU, ranked 19th and 22nd in NCAA Division II baseball polls, was led offensively by Hunter Stowe, who scored a run, hit a two-run home run, an RBI double and posted three RBI.

North Carolina State 14, Florida State 3: The Seminoles (13-20, 4-12 Atlantic Coast Conference) lost to the host Wolfpack (22-11, 9-0 ACC) in a league game Friday at Doak Field in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Nander De Sedas led FSU at the plate with a two-run home run in the top of the second inning to give FSU a 2-0 lead.

Teammate Jaime Ferrer added two hits with a solo home run in the sixth inning.

N.C. State’s Eli Serrano III posted three hits with three RBI, while teammate Dominic Fritton got the start on the mound and pitched six innings, gave up five hits, three earned runs, two walks and registered 10 strikeouts in the win.