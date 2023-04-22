TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M and Florida State softball teams along with the Florida A&M baseball team secured wins Friday.
SOFTBALL
Florida State 6, Virginia Tech 3
Florida A&M 3, Bethune-Cookman 2
BASEBALL
Florida A&M 13, Mississippi Valley State 5
Virginia Tech 24, Florida State 9
College Roundup: Florida State, Florida A&M softball, FAMU baseball earn wins
Posted at 12:30 AM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 00:30:27-04
