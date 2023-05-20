College Roundup: Florida State, Florida A&M baseball teams earn wins; TU alive in NAIA flag football tourney

(WTXL) — The Florida State and Florida A&M baseball teams along with the Thomas University flag football teams were in action Friday.

FLAG FOOTBALL

NAIA National Championship Tournament at Atlanta

Ottawa University (Kansas) 19, Thomas University 0: The Night Hawks (18-2) lost to the Braves (17-0) Friday morning inside Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Thomas will play Sun Conference foe Keiser (Fla.) in an elimination game Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The winner of the game plays Ottawa for the championship.

If Ottawa wins, it will win the national championship, but its opponent must win two games against Ottawa to secure the national championship.

BASEBALL

Game 1: at Florida A&M 5, Alabama State 4 (14 innings)

Game 2: Alabama State 11, at Florida A&M 5

Florida State 7, at Louisville 4