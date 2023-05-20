Watch Now
College Roundup: Florida State, Florida A&M baseball teams earn wins; TU alive in NAIA flag football tourney

By: GNU Images
Posted at 9:17 AM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 09:17:16-04

(WTXL) — The Florida State and Florida A&M baseball teams along with the Thomas University flag football teams were in action Friday.
FLAG FOOTBALL
NAIA National Championship Tournament at Atlanta
Ottawa University (Kansas) 19, Thomas University 0: The Night Hawks (18-2) lost to the Braves (17-0) Friday morning inside Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Thomas will play Sun Conference foe Keiser (Fla.) in an elimination game Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The winner of the game plays Ottawa for the championship.

If Ottawa wins, it will win the national championship, but its opponent must win two games against Ottawa to secure the national championship.
BASEBALL
Game 1: at Florida A&M 5, Alabama State 4 (14 innings)
Game 2: Alabama State 11, at Florida A&M 5
Florida State 7, at Louisville 4

