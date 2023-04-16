Watch Now
College Roundup: Florida A&M, Florida State softball secure wins

By: GNU Images
Posted at 4:23 PM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 16:23:05-04

(WTXL) — The Florida A&M and Florida State softball teams along with the FSU baseball team were in action Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Florida A&M 2, Alabama State 0
Game 1: Virginia 6, Florida State 5
Game 2 (six innings): Florida State 8, Virginia 0
BASEBALL
North Carolina State 4, Florida State 3

