LONGWOOD, Fla. (WTXL) — The Chipola softball team won their sixth FCSAA State Championship and first since 2016 Sunday.

Chiles alum Sierra Jevyak was one for two with a RBI in the 4 to 3 win over Indian River. She also caught a fly ball to end the game.

The win punches Chipola's sixth straight trip to the NJCAA National Tournament. The Lady Indians are the reigning national champs, as the tournament was not held in 2020.