Chiles alum Caroline Jacobsen proud to be apart of ACC softball growth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee native and Duke softball senior outfielder Caroline Jacobsen had a tremendous high school career at Chiles High School. When she chose to continue her academic and athletic career with the Blue Devils little did she know the movement she was helping to create.

The ACC which has long been dominated by Florida State are now seeing the competition reach new heights with the rise of Virginia Tech, Clemson, and Duke to name just a few teams. FSU head coach Lonni Alameda herself has said that it’s a win for everyone when the conference as a whole is doing well. And Jacobsen echoes a similar message and couldn’t be prouder to be apart of the growth the conference is having.

“It’s been really cool to watch Virginia Tech and Clemson over these last couple of years make strides. I feel like we’re all finally putting the ACC on the map along with the SEC, Pac-12, Big 12 all of it," Jacobsen told ABC 27. "And a lot of these teams are getting better and better each year and we’re putting more teams in the NCAA tournament and that’s something to be proud of.”

Caroline and the Blue Devils take on UCLA tonight at 8:30 est in game two of the Los Angeles Super Regional. A win takes them to game three. A loss and their season will come to an end.

