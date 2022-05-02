Chelsea Parmer hits full circle moment as Thomas Flag Football continues to roll

THOMASVILLE, GA. (WTXL) — The Thomas University flag football team, in its very first year as a sanctioned NAIA program are the SUN Conference champions.

It’s a feeling head coach Chelsea Parmer has experienced at the high school level as a standout player at Leon and as a coach at Godby. But sharing a moment like the one her team earned Saturday with the players who have bought into what she’s visioned is why she came to Thomas. And although this moment is worth the celebration, this team has a much bigger championship that they want to bring back to the Rose City.

“To put them in a position where they can celebrate and have those moments and enjoy it. It's a grind, you’re working hard everyday so that the game can come out and be fun," Parmer says. "So again I’m super proud of them and so happy that they;re able to experience it. But we love this one but we love this one but we want the next one too.”