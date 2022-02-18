Watch
CFP to remain 4 teams through '25 after expansion talks fail

Roger Steinman/AP
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The College Football Playoff is set to remain a four-team format through the 2025 season after the administrators who manage the postseason failed to agree on an expansion plan before the current contracts run out. A person involved with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, that the CFP management committee, comprised of 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, met by video conference earlier this week. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)
Posted at 11:17 AM, Feb 18, 2022
(AP) — The College Football Playoff is set to remain a four-team format through the 2025 season.

The administrators who manage the postseason failed to agree on a plan to expand before the current contracts run out.

The CFP management committee met by video conference earlier this week. Executive Director Bill Hancock says the committee decided to abandon efforts implement a new 12-team format for the 2024 season. They instead recommended staying with the current model to the presidents who oversee the playoff.

The Board of Managers accepted the recommendation and directed the commissioners to continue discussions on a new format to go into effect for the 2026 season.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

