'Buzz' Preston joins TU military transition football program as offensive coordinator

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomas University announced Friday the hire of Al "Buzz" Preston as offensive coordinator to the school's military transition football program.

Originally from the Los Angeles area, Preston coached in various positions at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, the University of Washington, Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, Washington State University, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Stanford University, University of New Mexico, University of Notre Dame and Georgia Institute of Technology.

“Thomas University’s program sounded like a great opportunity to be part of a team starting from the ground up,” Preston said. “Helping young people is what I do, and coaching as part of this program is just what I want to do.”

Orlando Mitjans, Jr. was named head coach upon the creation of the program in January 2021.

“Buzz is one of the hardest working coaches that I know,” Mitjans said. “He brings with him 30-plus years of coaching experience, including experience at some major universities across the country. He’s going to bring a lot of knowledge and skill to TU and this program. It’s an honor to have him on our coaching staff.”

TU's football program is designed specifically to assist veterans in their transition from the military to civilian life. TU’s program will serve veterans and those currently serving in the Reserves and National Guard.