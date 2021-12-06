Watch
Billy Napier lays out vision, fundamentals for future of Florida Gators football

Florida fans were finally introduced to their new head football coach Sunday afternoon. Billy Napier addressed the media for the first time as the man tabbed to turn the Gators program back around.
Posted at 6:40 PM, Dec 06, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida fans we’re finally introduced to their new head football coach Sunday afternoon. Billy Napier addressed the media for the first time as the man tabbed to turn the Gators program back around.

Napier took the podium for almost 40 minutes laying out his vision for the future of Florida football and the fundamental values he will bring with him to Gainesville.

“Our trademark will be our physicality. We will be in great condition. We will be known for how hard we play. We’ll be disciplined and we’ll eliminate careless play. Turnovers, penalties, mental errors. We’re going to be sound and we’re going to attack in all three phases," Napier said. "We will attack by scheme. More importantly, we will attack with a relentless mindset.”

Florida takes on UCF in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

