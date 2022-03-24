Bats come alive as FSU Softball defeats Troy 12-0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An offensive explosion and stellar pitching led the second-ranked Florida State softball team (28-2) to a 12-0 run-rule win over Troy (18-7) on Wednesday night.

Five Florida State pitchers combined to allow only one hit while striking out six of the 19 Trojan batters they faced.

Offensively, the Seminole bats were on fire as the Noles recorded 14 hits. Michaela Edenfield and Devyn Flaherty both went 3-for-3 at the plate. Edenfield recorded a career-high five RBI off of two home runs and a double.

Florida State struck early with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Mack Leonard walked to put the first Seminole on base. Three pitches later, Edenfield turned on one and blasted it down the left-field line for her 10th home run of the season, giving the Noles a 2-0 lead after the first inning.

After going down in order in the second inning, the Florida State offense exploded in the third inning. FSU would score five runs on five Seminole hits. Kaley Mudge led off the inning with a single to first base before getting all the way to third after a stolen base and a ground out. Mudge then beat a throw to home on a ball hit to the Troy first baseman to make it 3-0.

With Leonard on second base, Michaela Edenfield hit her second two-run home run of the night with another bomb to left field. Devyn Flaherty followed her up with a home run of her own just two pitches later. Her solo shot to right field was her third home run of the season.

Florida State put up their fifth and final run of the third inning after a Hallie Wacaser double to center field, scoring Jahni Kerr from first.

The Seminoles were not done scoring after the third inning as they put on four more runs in the top of the fourth inning on five more FSU hits. Edenfield recorded her fifth RBI of the game with a double to right-center field and she would then score on a Kalei Harding single to left field. One pitch later, the Garnet and Gold made it 10-0 after Kerr singled to the shortstop to score Flaherty. FSU capped off the fourth inning with a single from Brooke Blankenship that scored Harding.

The final run of the game came in the fifth inning off Krystina Hartley’s first career hit. She scored Mudge from second base.

Up Next

Florida State heads to Miami this weekend to play a doubleheader against FIU on Saturday, March 26. The first game begins at 1 pm.