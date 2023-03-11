Bastardo racks up 4 RBIs in Florida A&M's 6-4 victory over FCU

TALLAHASSEE, FL --Senior Janmikell Bastardo collected four RBIs to help lead the Florida A&M Rattlers over the No. 24 FGCU Eagles 6-4 on Friday.

Junior Grant Harrison (1-2) got the win out of the bullpen for Florida A&M (6-9). The right-hander went 2.2 shutout innings without giving up a hit, four walks and striking out six. Senior Hunter Viets started the ballgame and went six innings, surrendering two runs, one earned, on six hits, walking none and striking out seven.

Bastardo went 2-for-4 with a home run in addition to his four RBIs for the Rattlers. Senior Ty Hanchey put together a standout day at the dish as well, going 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI. Junior Sebastian Greico also contributed for Florida A&M, putting together one hit in two trips to the plate while adding a double and two walks.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers got the scoring started early, putting three runs on the board in the bottom the first inning with the game still scoreless. Florida A&M scored three times, all of them coming across on a three-run homer off the bat of Bastardo.

The Eagles then gained ground, narrowing the lead to 3-1 until the Rattlers expanded their advantage in the third. Florida A&M scored once on an RBI single off the bat of Bastardo, which brought the score to 4-1 in favor of the Rattlers.

FGCU fired back to even the ballgame at four before Florida A&M reclaimed a 5-4 advantage in the seventh inning. The Rattlers scored once on an RBI single off the bat of sophomore Will Brown.

Florida A&M held the Eagles scoreless before their offense got things moving the next inning. Sophomore Jalen Niles crossed home plate with the lone run of the inning for the Rattlers, bringing the Florida A&M advantage to 6-4. The score remained 6-4 for the rest of the game, as the Rattlers held on for the win.

GAME NOTES

» Viets struck out seven Eagles hitters and Harrison fanned six for the Rattlers.

» Bastardo drove in four runs for Florida A&M.

» The Florida A&M pitching staff combined to strike out 14 FGCU hitters.

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the first, when it pushed three runs across.

» Florida A&M took a 3-0 lead in the bottom half of the first and didn't surrender that lead for the remainder of the game.

» Viets put together six innings of two-run ball for the Rattlers.

» Florida A&M went 3-for-10 (.300) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers limited FGCU to just 0-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 46 FGCU hitters in the game, allowing six ground balls and six fly balls while striking out 14.

» The Rattlers drew seven walks from FGCU pitching.

» Bastardo led the Rattlers at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI.

» FGCU was led offensively by senior Figueredo, who went 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI.

