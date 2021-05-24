GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) —Aucilla Christian product Elizabeth Hightower and the Florida Gators softball team are on their way to the Super Regionals. Hightower pitched a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts in the Gator's 8-0 win over South Florida in the region championship game. They’ll take on Georgia in the best-of-three Super Regional next week.
Aucilla Christian product, Florida Gators pitcher Elizabeth Hightower tosses complete game shutout
Posted at 11:43 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 23:43:49-04
