Aucilla Christian product, Florida Gators pitcher Elizabeth Hightower tosses complete game shutout

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) —Aucilla Christian product Elizabeth Hightower and the Florida Gators softball team are on their way to the Super Regionals. Hightower pitched a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts in the Gator's 8-0 win over South Florida in the region championship game. They’ll take on Georgia in the best-of-three Super Regional next week.