Another Rattler sweep

HUNTSVILLE, ALa. — The streak continues! For those keeping track of the Florida A&M volleyball team's accolades, it is 6-0 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play, the only undefeated team remaining, and currently working a six-game winning streak.

The Rattlers also recently defeated Prairie View A&M, 3-0, on Oct. 10 to pick up their sixth sweep of the season and their 18th consecutive victory over a SWAC opponent.

FAMU 3, PVAM 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-14)

FAMU commanded sizeable leads in the first and third sets, 19-12 and 17-10, respectively, but the second highlighted why opponents should never count out those striking Rattlers. The team eyed its largest deficit of the match at 21-17, called a timeout to regroup and finished the frame on an 8-0 run. Dominique Washington, who led the team with 14 kills, recorded 3.5 points during the stretch - three kills and an assisted block -- and Dominique Turner secured the set win with a service ace.

Stat leaders also saw Brooke Lynn Watts add 13 kills, Irem Ucar 34 assists, and Brooke Hudson 10 digs.

Next, the Rattlers are off to Jackson State (Oct. 14) for a rematch of the 2022 SWAC title game. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT.