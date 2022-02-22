Alabama A&M tops Florida A&M in women's basketball contest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Anisja Harris and Eliya Ellis led the charge in the Florida A&M women's basketball team's 68-57 loss to Alabama A&M Monday.

The senior, freshman tandem accounted for nearly 60 percent of the Rattlers' production, and the youngster left Al Lawson Center with new career-highs in points (15) and rebounds (eight).

Third-quarter action was quite the rollercoaster for FAMU, as it trailed by eight at the start, led by three near the midpoint, and closed it in a 46-40 deficit.

A 3-pointer by Alexis Roberts captured the team's final lead of the night at 47-46 with 8:56 left in regulation.