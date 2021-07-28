ACC commissioner working on deal with Comcast for ACC Network

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTXL) — Comcast/Xfinity not carrying the ACC Network has been a chief complaint by not just Seminole fans, but fans across the ACC. Conference commissioner Jim Phillips promises a deal with Comcast to carry the Network should be coming soon.

"Those frustrations are real and we'll never be the conference that we need to be until we get some of those issues taken care of," said Phillips. "I think we have a great strategy. It's been top of point every conversation we've had with our TV partners. They understand it, they get it and so we're hopeful to make a big dent in the distribution piece coming up."