ACC commissioner says conference wants to wait before laying out plans on game rescheduling, forfeits due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTXL) — Most everyone is looking for a sense of normalcy as we set our sights on the upcoming college football season. Florida State has already announced the intention to have Doak back to 100% capacity, while schools are busy vaccinating their athletes to make sure the season goes as smooth as possible.

The ACC is not requiring vaccinations, but requiring all teams reach an 85% threshold, a mark ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said this week at ACC media days that more than half of the conference's football teams have reached. Phillips noting that while other conferences have said they are not rearranging schedules for positive tests, the conference is still trying to iron out how a positive test in the ACC will impact schedules moving forward.

"We all want to wait a couple of weeks or so," he said. "There's some more information we want to gather. I think we'll understand the variant a little bit. It's really the recommendation of our medical group along with out AD's and our presidents so there's direct alignment, at least this week, we didn't need to make that kind of statement."

At media days, Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell said the Seminoles were getting closer to that 85% threshold.