ACC commissioner says CFP expansion should be put on hold

Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips says now is not the time for College Football Playoff expansion.

Phillips told reporters on a conference call that with the NCAA about to embark on a transformation of Division I, CFP expansion should not be the priority.

He also cited the continuing need for federal legislation regarding name, image and likeness compensation for athletes.

Expansion talks among conference commissioners and Notre Dame's athletic director stalled last weekend. Hopes for implementation of a new format by 2024 are dimming, but have not been pronounced dead.