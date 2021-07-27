ACC commissioner encourages conferences to work with the NCAA to create change

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTXL) — The big story Monday across the college sports world was that Texas and Oklahoma are saying goodbye to the Big 12 and hello to what they hope is the S-E-C. It's a move many feel could lead to so called "super-conferences," which will change college football as we know it.

There's been a lot of anger towards the NCAA in recent years. The inequity in championships was a big talking point this past year. Jim Phillips is the new commissioner of the ACC, and he was asked about his confidence in the NCAAA at last week's media days. His response? Now is the time to have a complete holistic review of the NCAA, from leadership, structure, and what conferences want to do moving forward.

"President Emmert has kind of called for it, kind of a re-calibration of the NCAA and I think we should take him up on that opportunity," he said. "Let's work collaboratively with the NCAA, with our conferences, with our presidents, athletic directors and such and let's spend the next 8-12 months figuring this thing out because more changes are coming."

