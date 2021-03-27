ABC 27 at the NCAA Tournament: Seminoles play for more than just a trophy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTXL) — To cover the NCAA Tournament and the Florida State men's basketball team's push for a national championship, ABC 27 Sports Director Alison Posey is in Indianapolis to cover all things Seminoles and college basketball.

More than 100,000 people attended games to kick off the NCAA Tournament last weekend.

Sixteen teams remain, and Florida State is one of them, but this season they have an extra boost going into the front stretch

Unity, it's a simple word, but it's a word that means a lot. Bringing people together and over the past year as many Americans search for equality it's a word many rely on.

Many teams have marched for equal rights for all Americans over the past year. Indianapolis has a Black Lives Matter mural painted on a road just outside of Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis' campus.

The Seminoles are choosing to have the word equality stamped on the back of their jerseys this season, and it's there every game.

With that mural and Florida State's jersey, Seminole Raiquan Gray said as so many search for unity and equality, it's a subtle message, but it speaks volumes.

"With everything going on in the world today I think it just brings people closer together no matter where you are, who you are, regardless of what you're going through, we're there with you," said Gray. "It represents our team. We're super tight, we show it and we play like it. It displays unity and equality on our team."

It's a closeness that will be on full display Sunday in their 5 p.m. tipoff against Michigan.

