College Roundup: Florida State beach volleyball earns seed in NCAA tournament

(WTXL) — The Florida State University beach volleyball team was selected to compete in the NCAA tournament, while the FSU baseball, softball, the Florida A&M softball and baseball, the Tallahassee Community College baseball and the Valdosta State baseball teams were in action Sunday.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The Seminoles, the No. 4 ranked team in the country, secured the No. 4 seed for the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship tournament, which begins for FSU May 5 in Gulf Shores, Alabama at 1 p.m. eastern time against Florida International University.

FSU has a 30-8 overall record this season. The NCAA Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship tournament is May 3, 5-7.

SOFTBALL

Florida State 12, at Notre Dame 0 (five innings)

at Jackson State 5, Florida A&M 3

BASEBALL

at Alabama State 13, Florida A&M 10 (10 innings)

at Notre Dame 12, Florida State 8

West Florida 8, at Valdosta State 5 (seven innings)

Game 1: at Pensacola State 5, Tallahassee Community College 2 (seven innings)

Game 2: at Pensacola State 8, Tallahassee Community College 2 (seven innings)