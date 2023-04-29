College Roundup: Florida State baseball, softball begin series at Notre Dame winners

(WTXL) — The Florida State University baseball and softball teams, along with the Florida A&M University baseball teams began away conference series Friday.

BASEBALL

Florida State 3, Notre Dame 2: The Seminoles 15-25, 6-16 Atlantic Coast Conference) defeated the host Fighting Irish (23-17, 11-11 ACC) in a conference game Friday in South Bend, Indiana.

FSU led the majority of the game as the Seminoles ended a scoreless game in the top of the third inning via a Jamie Ferrer two-run double to take a 2-0 lead.

Notre Dame responded in the bottom of the fifth inning on an Estevan Moreno solo home run to trim the deficit to 2-1.

Florida State's Colton Vincent added an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning to extend the FSU advantage to 3-1.

Notre Dame added a run in the bottom of the frame on a Moreno RBI single.

Jackson Baumeister got the start on the mound for FSU and went six innings, gave up four hits, an earned run, two walks and posted nine strikeouts to secure the win.

Andrew Armstrong pitched 2/3 of an inning, while Doug Kirkland pitched 2 1/3 innings, did not surrender a hit, nor a run, two walks and registered three strikeouts to earn the save.

Florida State ended a 14-game losing streak overall and a in conference 12-game road losing streak with the win.

Alabama State 1, Florida A&M 0: The Rattlers (21-19, 15-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) lost to the host Hornets (28-15, 16-3 SWAC) in a conference game Friday in Montgomery, Alabama.

Alabama State's Corey King's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning was all the run support ASU needed.

FAMU finished with six hits, but stranded eight baserunners during the game.

Ty Hanchey and Ty Jackson led the Rattlers with two hits each in the game.

On the mound, Hunter Viets got the start and went seven innings for FAMU, gave up five hits, an earned run, a walk, and struck out two batters.

Zach Morea pitched a scoreless eighth inning for FAMU.

Omar Melendez got the start and pitched seven innings, gave up five hits, zero runs, three walks and struck out eight batters for the win, while Luis Rodriguez pitched two scoreless innings and only gave up one hit and posted five strikeouts to earn the save.

SOFTBALL

Florida State 5, Notre Dame 4: The No. 4 ranked Seminoles (41-8, 17-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) defeated the host Fighting Irish (29-14-1, 11-10-1 ACC) in 10 innings Friday night.

With the game tied 4-4 in the top of the eighth inning, FSU took a 5-4 lead on a passed ball that allowed a runner to score.

Makenna Reid pitched three innings in relief to earn the win, while Kathryn Sandercock got the start in the circle for FSU and pitched five innings, gave up four hits, four runs, three earned runs, no walks and struck out three batters in the no decision.

Notre Dame scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 4-0 lead.

During the inning, Notre Dame's Lexi Orozco hit a solo home run, to give the Fighting Irish a 1-0 lead.

Orozco's home run was Notre Dame's first hit of the game.

Jahni Kerr had an RBI single for the Seminoles in the sixth inning to trim the ND lead to 4-1.

FSU's Michaela Edenfield hit a 3-run home run in the top of the sixth inning which tied the game 4-all.

Jahni Kerr had an RBI single in the sixth to trim the ND lead to 4-1.