Clinch County High School football alum signs with Green Bay Packers

(WTXL) — A former Clinch County High School football player signed to join a National Football League team.

Chauncey Manac, who played college football for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent.

The Louisiana-Lafayette athletics department announced Manac’s signing Saturday. The 2022 NFL draft was from April 28 through Saturday.

Manac, listed as a 6-foot-3, 247-pound linebacker, played four seasons of FBS college football with the Ragin’ Cajuns in Lafayette from 2018 through the 2021 season.

His college football career began at the University of Georgia in 2016.

The next season, Manac, who was listed as a 4-star recruit out of high school by Rivals.com, played one season at Garden City Community College.

The Green Bay Packers had a 13-4 overall record during the 2021 regular season, won the NFC North Division championship and were the No. 1 seed in the NFC during the NFL playoffs last season.

The Packers lost in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs to conclude their season.