Watch
Sports

Actions

Cindric romps in NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Dover

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Szagola/AP
Austin Cindric takes the checkered flag as he crosses the finish line to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Dover International Speedway, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Cindric romps in NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Dover
Posted at 8:24 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 20:24:06-04

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Austin Cindric dominated late at Dover International Speedway and won his third Xfinity Series race of the season.

Cindric led the final 51 laps and won his 11th career race in the series. Josh Berry was second and Justin Allgaier was third.

Cindric stood in the window and pumped his fists toward thousands of fans who turned out at Dover a year after they were banned from attending because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dover said Sunday’s Cup race was sold out, with capacity capped at 20,000 ticketed fans.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project