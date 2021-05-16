Cindric romps in NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Dover

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Austin Cindric dominated late at Dover International Speedway and won his third Xfinity Series race of the season.

Cindric led the final 51 laps and won his 11th career race in the series. Josh Berry was second and Justin Allgaier was third.

Cindric stood in the window and pumped his fists toward thousands of fans who turned out at Dover a year after they were banned from attending because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dover said Sunday’s Cup race was sold out, with capacity capped at 20,000 ticketed fans.