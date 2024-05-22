Chicago Sky's Angel Reese adds new title: Women's professional soccer team owner

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese can now call herself a professional sports team owner.

DC Power Football Club, a Washington-based women's team set to begin play this summer in the United Soccer League Super League, announced Reese as the first member of its ownership group on Tuesday.

“I've always wanted to impact sports, not just women's basketball," Reese said Tuesday. "I've always said I wanted to have part ownership of something. Obviously, basketball is my main thing, but growing up in the DMV area, I've loved sports, always, so being able to be a part of the Power FC soccer (team) is going to be so cool. I'm invested in soccer. A lot of my friends play soccer as well. I'm super excited for this partnership, and a lot of young black women don't have these opportunities."

Reese, who grew up near Baltimore in Randallstown, Maryland, said talks to join the ownership group started around the time she decided to leave LSU for the WNBA. A three-time All-American, Reese led LSU to the 2023 NCAA championship and this year's Elite Eight, after two seasons at Maryland.

Power FC is one of eight teams set to play in the USL Super League's inaugural season, which opens in August. Eight more teams are scheduled to join in 2025 or later, pending the completion of stadium projects, according to the league's website.

“I know a lot more women are going to start owning more things,” Reese said. “Hopefully, one day I can own my own team. That's what I'm looking forward to. I want to own a WNBA team as well.”