Charlie Ward set to host Father’s Day Leadership Basketball Clinic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you're a hoops fan, the perfect father's day opportunity awaits on Sunday.

Former Florida State Seminole, and current Florida High hoops coach, Charlie Ward is hosting a Father's Day Leadership Basketball Clinic through his family foundation. Fathers and male mentors have a chance to learn the game with their kids. They'll also hear from a life coach to strengthen those relationships, and coach Ward can't wait for everyone to enjoy this experience together.

"A lot of times when you have camps or clinics, they drop the kids off, but very rarely do they have an opportunity where the dads, especially on Father's Day, have the same type of experience with their kids where they can do the activities," he said.

The clinic is Sunday at Florida High in Tallahassee, and for more information on how to register click here.