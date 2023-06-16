Charlie Ward set to host Father’s Day Basketball Clinic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida High is going to be the place to be on Sunday as for the second straight year, Charlie Ward is gearing up to host his now annual Father's Day Basketball Camp.

Overall, it's a fun time for kids, and their dads to come together to learn the game of basketball, from one of the best to ever do it, and for Ward, it's a treat because of how much joy it brings to everyone that shows up.

"A lot of the dads go out and shoot baskets with their kids, but to actually be in a clinic, camp together," said Ward. "Sometimes it brings back the youthful spirit, from the father figures and dads, and so that is what we want to accomplish, which is just them getting an opportunity to go out and do some strenuous activity together."

A great Father's Day gift for anyone in the big bend, and camp is set to get underway over at Florida High on Sunday afternoon.