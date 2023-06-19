Charlie Ward hosts second Father's Day Basketball Clinic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a Happy Father's Day on Sunday over at Florida High, as former Florida State star Charlie Ward hosted his second Father's Day Basketball Clinic.

Overall, it was a day for kids, and their father figures to come together to not only learn the game, but also have a lot of fun.

Sunday saw a busy afternoon inside Bob Albertson gym, as the clinic saw a sellout for the second year in a row. Throughout the day, campers and their male mentors went through drills, talked about life and just saw a lot of growth within the game of basketball.

For Ward, and his foundation, it's about growing relationships, and to be able to do that with hoops is a win-win. All-in-all, it is Father's Day, so to give dads a little extra time with their loved ones, outside of the house, is always a good thing.

"It's all about memories, because at one point in time, I was a kid," said Ward. "Now I'm an adult with children, and so time does move on, and I remember all of the times that I had with my father, in the gym and spending time with him, so this is another life memory for the kids and their fathers, and also the father figures, with their mentees, so it's just an important time to be able to create some lifelong memories."

Overall, a successful Sunday and a successful Father's Day at Florida High.