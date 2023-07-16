Charlie and Tonja Ward Family Foundation collect shoes for a good cause

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday saw a busy and exciting day for the Ward family, as they continue to give back to a community that gave so much to them.

The Charlie and Tonja Ward Family Foundation supports youth character development, and they have put together camps, clinics, and so much more, and this weekend, the family continued their collection of shoes for a good cause.

Garnet and Gold was a busy place on Saturday as fans of Florida State flocked to the store, to shop, to meet Charlie Ward and of course give back. The Ward Family Foundation is looking to secure 200 pairs of shoes and they are close to that goal, which means a whole lot for Ward, because he says that making sure every kid has a good pair of shoes can be vital.

"When we see others that are coming to enjoy a sport but don't have the proper shoes on, or they are not playable, we are just grateful that we are able to help support those that may not have," said Ward. "I know I grew up sometimes with shoes that weren't wearable, you know I was grateful to be able to have others to be able to help us as well so I am just grateful that we are able to be in this position."

A great cause that is going to help so many, and if you still want to give drop off shoes at one of the designated locations at Garnet & Gold stores, the Big Brothers Big Sisters office, and 9round Fitness.

All donations need to be delivered by July 22, 2023.