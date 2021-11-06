Watch
Champ Elliott: NASCAR star goes for 2nd Cup championship

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - Chase Elliott gestures at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Loudon, N.H. The NASCAR championship will pit Rick Hendrick against Joe Gibbs as both team owners put a pair of drivers in the final four. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson will represent Hendrick in a pair of Chevrolets. Gibbs will field Toyotas for Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Posted at 12:16 AM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 00:16:52-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Chase Elliott was supposed to be the king this season in NASCAR. He's the reigning Cup champion and NASCAR's most popular driver, but he's been overshadowed by new teammate Kyle Larson. Elliott has two victories this year, but Larson has a series-high nine wins.

The two race Sunday at Phoenix Raceway in a winner-take-all championship final four that includes Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr.

Elliott says he would never be critical of Larson's first-year success with the team, but he knows the fight isn't over until the checkered flag at Phoenix, where he's the defending race winner. 

