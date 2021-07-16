Chaires Little League ready to get job done at State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It started with five teams in Chaires Little League. Of those five teams, eleven All-Stars were picked to represent the League.

"Everybody is gelling together good and nobody is arguing," said Brigs Sparkman. "We're all friends and stuff."

"We've had a great group of kids that have come together and fight for each other and be there and support each other," said head coach James Burke, who noted the team has only been together about a month. They've won Districts, and then Sectionals.

"I'm nervous, but I'm also excited at the same time," said Bubba Davis.

Excited for what's next, as Chaires is one of the final eight teams standing in Florida in the 10-12 year old Division.

"I think it's only happened from this park only a handful of times," said Burke. "We're definitely looking forward to show what Chaires is all about."

"It's all I've been wanting to do ever since I started t-ball here," added Davis. "I was watching the older kids do it and it was really cool."

A win this weekend, and a win at the Southeast Regional, and Chaires is headed to the Little League World Series.

"We have the will and the determination," said Sparkman. "We have the players and we know what we can do and we can get it done."

"It's going to take every kid giving 110%," said Burke, who said they're focused on State. "Everything they've got, fighting for the kid next to them and behind them in the line-up and just believing in each other and giving it their all."

An effort that got them this far, and hopefully, a lot further. Chaires opens the State tournament against Merritt Island on Friday night.