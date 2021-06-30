Capital Park baseball proves that "talent is everywhere" as they gear up for World Series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Something special has been brewing over at Capital Park. The 13-14 year old all-star baseball team has shown they are hands down the best in Tallahassee. And for that they now get to take their talents to Southaven, Mississippi and compete in the Dizzy Dean World Series.

With such a tremendous accomplishment comes a proper send off and the city of Tallahassee wanted to make sure they were involved. Tuesday night’s rain showers sent the celebration indoors, but mayor John Dailey and City of Tallahassee administrators made sure to let the players and coaches know that the Capital City was behind them all the way. And now they’ve put Capital Park back on the map to the rest of the country.

“Just to let people know that no matter where you are talent is everywhere. You don’t have to be at the best parks. You don’t have to have the best training and things of that nature," says coach Walter Wiggins. "But you can have individuals that come together as a team and put forth an effort that is basically worthy of playing well.”

“I mean it’s a great experience. For us to have a chance to go over to Mississippi I know it’s a big deal for many of us. Many of us have never been out of the state to play in something like this," adds pitcher Jalen Wiggins. "It’s good to have people behind you who support you.”

From all of us at ABC 27, good luck fellas!

